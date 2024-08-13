The Xiaomi Mi Band fitness tracker will allow you to share health data with other users

Xiaomi has expanded the functionality of its Mi Band fitness trackers by adding the ability to share health data with friends and family members. Users can now share information about their physical activity, sleep, heart rate and other metrics through the Mi Fitness app. This function allows you to motivate each other and support the achievement of goals.

To activate data sharing, you need to go to the “Health” tab in the Mi Fitness application, select the “My friends” section, invite other users to become “My friends and family” and set the “General data” option. Among the indicators available for sharing are exercise details, heart rate, sleep patterns, blood pressure, number of steps, standing time, activity intensity, weight and blood oxygen saturation level.

The function has already started to spread, but it is not yet available to all users. In the near future, its support will gradually expand.

Новий Xiaomi Smart Band 9

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 retained the design of its predecessor Xiaomi Smart Band 8 and is equipped with a similar 1.62-inch AMOLED display. The brightness of the display is increased to 1200 nits, the refresh rate is 60 Hz, and more than 200 different watch faces are available. The screen also supports Always-On Display (AOD).

The new bracelet is equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and NFC (depending on the model). It is waterproof and equipped with a variety of health tracking sensors such as SpO2 and heart rate sensor. Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is able to monitor more than 150 types of activities.

The device runs on the HyperOS operating system and has built-in features such as an alarm clock, Weather app, music control, and more.

The bracelet is powered by a battery with a capacity of 233 mAh, which, according to the manufacturer, provides up to 21 days of autonomous operation.