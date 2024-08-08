The Xiaomi BE6500 router with Wi-Fi 7 supports speeds up to 3.57 Gbps08.08.24
Xiaomi introduced a new router BE6500 with support for Wi-Fi 7 in the Chinese market, which is already available for pre-order for $ 70. The router offers a theoretical maximum speed of 3.57 Gbps, significantly exceeding the previous version of Wi-Fi 6 in terms of speed and coverage.
The Xiaomi BE6500 is powered by a Qualcomm A53 quad-core processor and supports dual-band MLO aggregation, which allows it to connect to 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks simultaneously to improve speed and reduce latency. The router has six front modules for signal amplification, as well as 4KQAM technology, which increases the Internet speed by 20%.
The model includes four 2.5G ports for connecting devices at high speeds of up to 5 Gbps. The BE6500 integrates with smart home through Mi Home and Xiao Ai, and supports Mesh network, providing convenient whole-home coverage. In addition, the router is equipped with security functions through the Family Security Center.
WiFi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) is the seventh generation of the 802.11 standard. It includes all the benefits of WiFi 6/6E and adds several new features, such as increased bandwidth up to 320 MHz and 4K-QAM support. In addition, the standard introduces revolutionary features such as multi-channel operation and multi-resource units (MRU). If Wi-Fi 6e was created mainly in response to the number of mobile devices, then Wi-Fi 7 intends to surprise with incredible connection speeds.
Unfortunately, to date, the Wi-Fi 7 standard is not officially registered in Ukraine, but it is worth being open to the new opportunities it provides. For the full functioning of the new standard, devices that support it are required: laptops, PCs with new motherboards or specialized network cards, as well as routers with Wi-Fi 7 support. These additional benefits of the new standard will benefit users with different requests and needs.
