The unique design concept of the Nokia Infinity Pro smartphone is shown

Online magazine Yanko Design presented the concept of a unique Nokia Infinity Pro smartphone, which would certainly attract the attention of the general public, but, unfortunately, will never become a reality. This unusual concept, developed by designer AndroidLeo, stands out among other devices with its pill-like shape.

One of the most interesting features of the Nokia Infinity Pro is the central hole for the camera on the front panel, which gives the device an original look. On the rear panel of the concept there are two separate islands: on the upper one there are two cameras, and on the lower one there is a round second display, which can be compared in size to the island of cameras.



It is assumed that the back cover of the smartphone is made of plastic, and a speaker is placed under the second display. For ease of use, the power and lock keys are located on the right side of the device, and the volume control button is on the left.

If this concept became a real product, it would certainly arouse interest among consumers, but modern smartphone manufacturers rarely decide to release such bold and non-standard devices. In the past, when mobile phones were just starting to evolve towards smartphones, there were many more experimental models on the market, but these days such devices are rare.