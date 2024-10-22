The Ukrainian reconnaissance drone ZOOM works even under an active electronic surveillance system

At the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine exhibition in Kyiv, the Ukrainian company Frontline presented the ZOOM reconnaissance drone, which can potentially replace the Chinese DJI Mavic drones. After the ban on the export of drones from China on September 1, Ukraine faced the need to find alternative solutions, especially for intelligence. The ZOOM drone is developed on the basis of Hertz’s own communication and control platform, which allows it to perform tasks in the conditions of radio-electronic warfare.

The drone is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera with four times optical zoom, which allows for detailed observation and high-quality video transmission. It can stay in the air for up to 40 minutes, reach a speed of up to 72 km/h and has a tactical range of up to 15 km. The drone is able to maintain a position at a height of up to 200 meters even in the absence of GPS thanks to the visual navigation module.

ZOOM is included in the complex consisting of a ground antenna and a control point. Currently, the drone is undergoing final codification and is being prepared for mass production, while its price is promised to be comparable to the price of the DJI Mavic.