The TikTok administration has removed profiles associated with Russian state media

Social network TikTok has removed accounts linked to Russian state media over their involvement in covert influence operations. This is reported by Sky News.

The measures are part of the platform’s efforts to combat disinformation ahead of the US presidential election in November. Among the remote accounts are the pages of the media group “Russia Today”, which manages “RIA Novosti” and “Sputnik”, as well as the “TV-Noviny” structure, which is responsible for the RT channel.

TikTok has previously restricted access to these accounts in the UK and EU countries by marking their content as state-controlled. These accounts are currently assumed to be permanently banned.

