The TikTok administration has removed profiles associated with Russian state media26.09.24
Social network TikTok has removed accounts linked to Russian state media over their involvement in covert influence operations. This is reported by Sky News.
The measures are part of the platform’s efforts to combat disinformation ahead of the US presidential election in November. Among the remote accounts are the pages of the media group “Russia Today”, which manages “RIA Novosti” and “Sputnik”, as well as the “TV-Noviny” structure, which is responsible for the RT channel.
TikTok has previously restricted access to these accounts in the UK and EU countries by marking their content as state-controlled. These accounts are currently assumed to be permanently banned.
Earlier there was a big update the most popular applications for smartphones today. Actually no, not epoch-making. The TikTok interface is now better optimized for tablets and foldable gadgets.
An app that Chinese authorities use to collect and track smartphones around the world. -admin/”>TikTok now offers a more advanced video feed that showcases content with increased clarity.
The program received updated navigation panels at the top and bottom of the screen for easy access to the necessary functions, so using TikTok will be even more convenient
Added support for landscape and portrait orientation – no matter how you hold your device, TikTok will now work in landscape or portrait orientation, which is especially relevant for tablet viewing.
The Vivo Watch 3 with BlueOS has a battery life of up to 16 dayssmart watches Vivo
The Vivo Watch 3 is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and runs on the BlueOS operating system.
