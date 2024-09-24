The Tecno Spark 30 smartphone received a MediaTek Helio G91, a 64 MP camera and a 5000 mAh battery24.09.24
Tecno introduced a new budget smartphone from the Spark line – the Tecno Spark 30 model. The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch LCD display with a FullHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. The front-facing camera located at the top of the screen has a resolution of 13 MP, while the main camera includes two sensors, the main of which is a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor.
Inside the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio G91 processor, which works in tandem with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. Tecno Spark 30 will run Android 14 out of the box.
The smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, a USB-C port, and an NFC module for contactless payments.
Information about the prices and dates of the start of sales of the Tecno Spark 30 has not yet been received.
Formerly Tecno introduced two new folding smartphones – Phantom V Flip2 and Phantom V Fold2, both equipped with built-in AI assistant Ella, created on the basis of Google Gemini. The models have improved characteristics and offer a number of innovative AI functions.
The Tecno Phantom V Fold2 features a slimmer design, measuring 6.1mm when unfolded and 12mm when folded, and weighing in at 249 grams. The internal display of the device is 7.85 inches, and the screen on the cover is 6.42 inches. The smartphone is equipped with a powerful Dimensity 9000+ processor and a triple main camera with a resolution of 50 MP, as well as two front cameras of 32 MP each. AI features include Smart Q&A for intelligent answers, AI Summary for working with documents and web pages, AI Translation for real-time translations and AI Writing for creating texts.AI Artboard helps convert simple drawings, and AI Wallpaper creates unique wallpapers.
Tecno Phantom V Flip2 has received an updated 3.64-inch external display that supports interaction with more than 2000 applications. The internal screen is a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution. The cameras include two 50MP modules and a 32MP front camera. The 4720mAh battery supports 70W charging, allowing you to charge the device to 50% in 15 minutes.
