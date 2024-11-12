The Steam Game Recording feature has become available to all users12.11.24
Steam has launched public access for the Game Recording feature, which is now available to all users of the platform. This feature lets you record gameplay in the background, and provides easy video editing and sharing tools.
Main features:
- Background Recording: Gameplay is automatically recorded for up to 120 minutes. Manual activation of recording using a hotkey (default Ctrl+F11) is also supported.
- Video Editor: A simple built-in editor lets you add tags and indicators to videos to mark important moments, such as boss battles.
- Video export: Videos can be exported in MP4 format. There are several recording quality profiles, although there are no deep settings.
- Compatibility: The feature works with GeForce and Radeon graphics cards that support hardware video encoding, as well as with Steam Deck. On systems without modern GPUs, the encoding will be done by the CPU.
- Content Manager: A special manager will be available to manage screenshots and videos.
This feature will help Steam users easily record and share vivid gaming moments with friends or on social networks.
