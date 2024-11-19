The Steam Deck OLED portable console is released in a limited edition white case19.11.24
Valve has announced a limited edition of its Steam Deck OLED portable gaming console in white.
From November 18, the new version of the console will be available for purchase at a price of $679. The model with a white body is equipped with 1 TB of built-in memory, and its technical characteristics completely match the similar version in black with an OLED screen. The kit also includes a white case and a microfiber cloth for device care.
Steam Deck OLED: White Edition will be available in countries and regions where standard Valve console models are already sold.
Steam Deck has become a successful product of the Valve company, as it allows you to play both indie projects and big AAA games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, in a portable format anywhere. The portable console was released in February 2022, and in two years the library of games compatible with the device has expanded significantly.
There are currently over 14,000 games that are compatible with Steam Deck. Of these, 4,604 have a “verified” status, which means that these games work without additional settings. Another 9,406 games have a “playable” status, which suggests that they may need a little tweaking to play comfortably.
It’s also worth noting that 3,920 games from the Steam catalog do not support Steam Deck, and probably won’t work on this device. You can check the list of games that support Steam Deck on the dedicated Steam page or on the SteamDB site.
