The Reserve+ program will become an online TCC. It will take six months to complete02.09.24
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has ambitious plans for the development of the “Reserve+” program. Kateryna Chornohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitization, said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine that it is planned to create an online TCC based on it to provide remote services to conscripts. Online services take time to fully integrate. It will take about six months to build the back-end systems in TCC.
About 120 specialists from the general digital team of the Ministry of Defense, which consists of 400 people, are engaged in the development of “Reserve+” and “Army+”. The architecture of the electronic document in “Reserve+” was created on the basis of the COVID-19 certificate. During the several months of existence of the “Rezerv+” program, its user base has grown to 3.2 million, and about 100,000 people work with the application every day.
The Ministry plans to continue to develop “Reserve+”, introducing new services to transfer some aspects of the operation of the TCC to the application. In the future, it is planned to create a full-fledged online TCC based on “Rezerv+”. The appearance of online recruiting and electronic referral to VLK has already been announced. The online recruiting option is expected to allow those willing to sign a contract or mobilize in two clicks.
Also, they plan to add the function of automatic deferment to “Reserve+”. Initially, automatic deferrals were provided for students, parents and guardians of three children, and now a category of persons with disabilities will be added. Later, it is expected to introduce the function of putting on military registration for changes in the place of registration.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (PHN14-51-97UA) laptop test: compact dominance
Small dimensions and good equipment, including a discrete video card. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 laptop has all this. What else is interesting in it?
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
The Reserve+ program will become an online TCC. It will take six months to completeapplications development events in Ukraine war
On the basis of the Reserve+ program, it is planned to create an online TCC to provide remote services to conscripts
Realme Buds T01 TWS headphones with Bluetooth 5.4, IPX4 protection, Google Fast Pair function are valued at $15Bluetooth earphones Realme
The autonomy of the Realme Buds T01 TWS headphones is up to 28 hours with the use of a charging case, and charging is carried out via the USB-C port.