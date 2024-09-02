The Reserve+ program will become an online TCC. It will take six months to complete

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has ambitious plans for the development of the “Reserve+” program. Kateryna Chornohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitization, said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine that it is planned to create an online TCC based on it to provide remote services to conscripts. Online services take time to fully integrate. It will take about six months to build the back-end systems in TCC.

About 120 specialists from the general digital team of the Ministry of Defense, which consists of 400 people, are engaged in the development of “Reserve+” and “Army+”. The architecture of the electronic document in “Reserve+” was created on the basis of the COVID-19 certificate. During the several months of existence of the “Rezerv+” program, its user base has grown to 3.2 million, and about 100,000 people work with the application every day.

The Ministry plans to continue to develop “Reserve+”, introducing new services to transfer some aspects of the operation of the TCC to the application. In the future, it is planned to create a full-fledged online TCC based on “Rezerv+”. The appearance of online recruiting and electronic referral to VLK has already been announced. The online recruiting option is expected to allow those willing to sign a contract or mobilize in two clicks.

Also, they plan to add the function of automatic deferment to “Reserve+”. Initially, automatic deferrals were provided for students, parents and guardians of three children, and now a category of persons with disabilities will be added. Later, it is expected to introduce the function of putting on military registration for changes in the place of registration.