The Reserve+ program automatically closes user sessions

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained that the Reserve+ application automatically closes user sessions as intended by the developers. This is not a mistake. “If the user does not log into “Reserve+” for a week, the program automatically logs him out for security reasons.”

The application for clarifying the data of conscripts Rezerv+ was launched in May and already allegedly 2,477,178 people specified their data through him. At the same time, it did not cope with the load in the first days, but it seems that no updates for stability are planned, since the Ministry of Defense “does not predict” such influxes in the future.

Since June 18, Reserve+ has added an electronic military registration document and the ability to correct some data online, and recently the application began to display the current reservation status.

Back in the Ministry, they said that someone had developed Rezerv+. This is the non-governmental organization “Office of Effective Regulation” of BRDO, which has experience in the creation of the Unified State Electronic System in the field of construction, the Register of dual-purpose goods, etc., and several mysterious “subcontractors”, which are not named for security reasons.

The next function of the program is automatic delay. According to Chornogorenko, the first to try it will most likely be students and parents of three children. However, the time frame of the launch has not yet been named.