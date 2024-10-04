The Redmi Watch 5 Lite smart watch received an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calls and autonomy of up to 18 days04.10.24
Xiaomi announced a budget smart watch called Redmi Watch 5 Lite. The device is equipped with an AMOLED display with a diagonal of 1.96 inches and a brightness of 600 nits, supports the Always-on display function and offers more than 200 customizable dials. Among the features of the novelty is a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen level (SpO2), as well as more than 150 sports modes for tracking activity.
The watch is 5ATM water resistant and equipped with GPS, built-in Alexa voice assistant, Bluetooth calling function and two microphones. According to the manufacturer’s statement, Redmi Watch 5 Lite can work up to 18 days on a single charge.
At the moment, the novelty is available for purchase in India at a price of 48 dollars. There is no information about the release of the watch to other markets yet.
Previously Xiaomi presented the new Redmi Watch 5 Active smart watch. They have a rectangular body with protection according to the IPX8 standard and are equipped with a 2-inch display with a brightness of up to 500 nits. The device supports Bluetooth calls and includes various health monitoring sensors such as blood oxygen level (SpO2) and heart rate monitor. The watch can track more than 140 types of training and monitor the user’s sleep.
Redmi Watch 5 Active is equipped with a 470 mAh battery that provides up to 18 days of battery life. The device works on the basis of the HyperOS operating system and supports the Alexa voice assistant. Additional features include SOS, phone finder, theater mode and flashlight. Sales will start on September 3 in India, and the price of the novelty will be $33.
