Redmi Pad SE 4G tablet with a 90 Hz screen and a 6650 mAh battery costs $119

Xiaomi held an event in India where it introduced the new budget Redmi Pad SE 4G tablet. The novelty is equipped with an 8.7-inch screen with HD resolution and supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which ensures smooth and comfortable use of the device.

The Redmi Pad SE 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. For those who need more storage space, the memory can be expanded up to 2 TB using a microSD card. The tablet also supports 4G LTE, which allows you to use it to surf the Internet and work on the network without the need to connect to Wi-Fi.

The device is equipped with stereo speakers using Dolby Atmos technology, which provides high-quality sound. A 3.5 mm jack is provided for connecting headphones. The main camera of the tablet has a resolution of 8 MP, and the front one – 5 MP, which allows you to take good pictures and video calls. The tablet is also equipped with a USB-C port and a 6650mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Redmi Pad SE 4G comes with Android 14 operating system and proprietary HyperOS interface. The sale of the tablet in India will begin on August 8, and its starting price will be $119.