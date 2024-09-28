The recruiting service will be added to Reserve+ already in October

In October 2024, a new recruiting service will be available in the “Reserve+” application, announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chornogorenko at the IT Arena conference in Lviv.

Main functions of the service:

Jobs in military units: users will be able to find suitable service positions faster.

Position Selection: The system will offer both combat and non-combat positions that match the user’s experience and skills.

Convenient interface: intuitive job selection system — the ability to save offers of interest by pressing the “plus” button or reject them by pressing the “minus” button.

Selection algorithms: the system will recommend jobs based on skills and preferences.

This service will facilitate the process of selecting positions and make recruiting in the armed forces more accessible and convenient for users.

From May 18 in Ukraine came into effect the updated Mobilization Act – from today all men aged 18-60 must update their credentials within 60 days (until July 16 inclusive).

The Ministry of Defense also developed an application to relieve the burden on TCCs and TsNAPs. rel=”noopener”>Reserve+.So far, this is a test version, in which even the code of the program Mriya – for schoolchildren was not deleted.

Be that as it may, almost half a million users/accounts have already taken advantage of the new acquisition of the social IT service. And by the end of May 20, the official number of installations increased to 620,000 times.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Kateryna Chornogorenko: “on the second day of work, 246,000 citizens updated their data in the application from the Ministry of Defense, which is 83 times more than through the Centers for the provision of administrative services and in the “dozens” compared to the TCC.”

Previously, it was reported that Reserve+ is available in 176 countries, but so far it is known that the application is gradually becoming available in different countries.

Among the future functions announced for Reserve+ is the display of a military registration document with a QR code, as well as the ability to apply and view available vacancies in the Armed Forces. As for electronic summonses, Chornogorenko stated on the air of the telethon that they do not plan to send them through the application.