The Realme V60 smartphone has IP69 protection and 45W fast charging

Realme has introduced the new V60 Pro smartphone, which is the third device in the line. A feature of the model is its high durability, provided with IP69 protection, which makes the device resistant to dust, water and extreme operating conditions.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Rainwater Smart Touch function allows you to use the screen even with wet fingers. Inside the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, complemented by 12 GB of RAM and a choice of storage: 256 GB or 512 GB.

The main camera of the Realme V60 at 50 megapixels is complemented by an additional sensor, and the front camera has a resolution of 8 MP. For battery life, a 5600 mAh battery is provided with support for 45 W fast charging and 5 W reverse charging. The smartphone also supports Hi-Res Audio, providing high-quality sound.

The model is available in Obisidian Gold, Rock Black, and Lucky Red colors. The price starts at 1,599 yuan (about $221) for the 256 GB version. The smartphone is currently only available in China, but is likely to be launched internationally under the name Realme C75 5G.