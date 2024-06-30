The Realme 12 4G smartphone at a price of $215 received a 120 Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 685 chip and a Sony 50 MP camera

The Chinese manufacturer Realme introduced the 12 4G smartphone. It has a flat OLED display with a diagonal of 6.67″, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a FHD+ resolution. Brightness reaches 2000 nits. Built-in fingerprint scanner.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of built-in storage expandable via microSD card. IP54 water protection, stereo speakers, cooling system and 5000mAh battery with 67W charging.

Three cameras: main 50 Mpix with OIS, additional 2 Mpix frontal 16 Mpix. Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0 skin. Already available in Pakistan starting at $215.