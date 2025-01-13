The Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090

Among the gaming laptops at CES 2025, the new Razer Blade 16 was also shown, which not only received updated components, but also became the thinnest Razer laptop with discrete graphics. The new Razer Blade 16 case is not visually much different from its predecessor. It is still a minimalist black design with a company logo. But this time the chassis is 30% thinner – 14.9-17.4 mm (excluding legs).

At the same time, the manufacturer managed to increase the travel of the buttons from 1 to 1.5 mm. The reduction of the case also did not prevent the improvement of the THX Spatial Audio sound, where the number of speakers reached six. Also, the new Razer Blade 16 for the first time for this model received the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, of course, and the NVIDIA video accelerator up to GeForce RTX 5090. The laptop will support up to 64 GB LPDDR5X 8000 MHz.

In addition, the 16-inch screen will have an OLED matrix with a QHD+ resolution, a 0.2ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. It is noted that this time the laptop will receive a slightly smaller battery capacity than before, namely 90 Wh. After 45 minutes it will charge to 80%. The new Razer Blade 16 should go on sale in the US in the first quarter of 2025. The price level has not yet been announced.