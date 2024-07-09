The Pure x McLaren electric scooter is inspired by sports cars and costs more than $1,000, as usual09.07.24
Immediately after BMW, Lamborghini, Porsche and Ferrari, McLaren released its scooter. Pure Electric, in collaboration with McLaren, presented an electric scooter called Pure x McLaren. The scooter, made of aluminum alloy, weighs 16.2 kg and can withstand a load of up to 120 kg. It is protected from rain and puddles thanks to the IP65 protection class.
The Pure x McLaren is equipped with a 710 W electric motor, which allows it to reach speeds of up to 25 km/h. The scooter can travel about 50 km on one battery charge. It also has 10-inch tubeless tires with increased puncture resistance, folding handlebars and footrests.
The scooter is available in several color solutions: McLaren’s signature orange-black color, all-black and the Senna Special Edition in green and yellow. The Pure x McLaren can be ordered from £899 ($1,150).
