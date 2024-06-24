The Philips Hue Twilight smart table lamp costs $279

Philips announced a new gadget from the Hue line – the Philips Hue Twilight table lamp. The novelty has an unusual design and is 33 cm high. The lamp is equipped with two light sources with a maximum brightness of up to 1380 lumens. The device supports integration with smart home systems from Google and Amazon.

There are two adjustable buttons on the top panel of the lamp. One of them is designed to switch between six lighting scenes, and the second activates the automatic Sunset Go mode, which simulates a sunset.

The Philips Hue Twilight is available now for $279 and comes in two colors: black and white.