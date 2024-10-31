The Nokia 110 4G (2024) smartphone received an updated design and a larger display31.10.24
HMD Global presented an updated version of Nokia 110 4G (2024), in which the display has been increased from 1.77 to 2 inches, which expands the field of display with reduced frames. The body of the phone is made of plastic with a ceramic coating, which makes it more resistant to scratches. The design is complemented by gradient colors that give it a modern look.
The Nokia 110 4G (2024) has 128MB of RAM, 64MB of internal storage expandable via microSD card, and a 1000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging port. The phone is also equipped with a rear camera, but its parameters have not yet been specified.
Recent events show that the Nokia brand may cease to exist in the market of consumer devices. The company is gradually losing license agreements with various partners who previously produced products under this famous brand.
HMD Global, which until recently produced devices under the Nokia brand, is now focusing on its own brand. In July of this year, the HMD Skyline smartphone was presented, which received a design inspired by the Lumia model. In addition, the company develops a tablet and other devices.
Several Nokia partners have already completed the production of products under this brand. In particular, the company StreamView, which produced smart TVs with the Nokia logo, now produces them under the Thomson brand. Headphone manufacturer RichGo also stopped producing products under the Nokia brand, removing it from the official website. OffGlobal, which was engaged in the production of laptops, will also no longer produce devices under this name.
So far, Nokia has not made an official statement regarding the future licensing of its brand. It is possible that the company intends to completely leave the consumer market, but will retain its influence in the telecommunications industry.
Last year, the Finnish company, founded in the middle of the 19th century, changed its legendary logo for the first time in almost 60 years. Nokia management wants to launch a new brand that will be focused on networks and industrial digitalization. The company will try to increase the share of wireless communication services with network equipment and sell private 5G networks to customers.
