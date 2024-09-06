The new Intel iGPU Arc 140V more powerful than the AMD Radeon 890M for 16%

Intel introduced a new series processors Lunar Lake, in which the new integrated graphics processor Arc 140V attracts special attention. This iGPU shows impressive results, outperforming the rival Radeon 890M by 16%. In particular, Core Ultra 9 288V, equipped with Arc 140V graphics, turned out to be 31% faster than the previous generation Arc Xe LPG used in Meteor Lake processors.

Intel conducted a thorough benchmarking of the Arc 140V against AMD’s RDNA 3.5 iGPU in 23 games, where the new GPU showed an overall advantage, although the Radeon 890M still came out on top in individual games. In particular, it is noted that the Arc 140V provides better performance when rendering using ray tracing technology, which is confirmed by data from five games.

These achievements can strengthen Intel’s position in the gaming computer market. MSI has already announced the new Claw 8 AI+ device based on Core Ultra 200V processors, and Acer is probably also preparing new models based on Lunar Lake chips.