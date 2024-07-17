The new HBM4 memory for video cards will be released soon. Specifications will be announced soon17.07.24
The JEDEC organization is in the final stages of developing the next generation HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) multilayer memory standard. The final specifications of HBM4 will be published in the near future. The new standard promises significant increases in bandwidth, energy efficiency and chip capacity to meet the growing demands of computing accelerators, including those used for generative artificial intelligence.
In HBM4, the number of channels per memory stack will be doubled compared to HBM3, which will lead to an increase in the physical area of microcircuits. The standard will also ensure compatibility, allowing a single controller to work with both HBM3 and HBM4 as needed. Chips will use crystals with a density of 24 and 32 Gbit, and in one stack it will be possible to combine from 4 to 16 such layers. In terms of speed specifications, JEDEC has agreed on a range of up to 6.4 Gbit/s, and higher values are still under discussion.
The first device with the new HBM memory will be NVIDIA computing accelerators with the Vera Rubin, which are expected to debut in late 2025 or early 2026. In the next year and a half, Nvidia’s top accelerators will be equipped with chips of the HBM3e standard.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone with a fresh processor and a set of current functions can already be bought in Ukraine. Let’s tell you what can be interesting about this flagship
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
The new HBM4 memory for video cards will be released soon. Specifications will be announced soondevelopment videocard
The JEDEC organization is in the final stages of developing the next generation HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) multilayer memory standard.
Android Lollipop will no longer receive Google Play updatesAndroid operating system update
While devices running Android Lollipop will continue to work, they will no longer receive security updates and new features.