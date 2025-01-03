The MSI MPG 325CQRXF monitor has a refresh rate of 280 Hz03.01.25
MSI has introduced the MPG 325CQRXF gaming monitor from the Performance Gaming series. The new product is equipped with a curved VA panel with a diagonal of 31.5 inches, a curvature radius of 1000R and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. The refresh rate reaches 280 Hz, and the minimum response time is 0.5 ms (GtG).
The monitor is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR 400 standard, ensuring high image quality. It supports 96% DCI-P3 and 127% sRGB, and Adaptive-Sync technology eliminates frame tearing in dynamic games.
For connectivity, two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C with Power Delivery, two USB 2.0 Type-A and a headphone jack are provided. The device weighs 8.1 kg and comes with an ergonomic stand. The launch date and price of the MPG 325CQRXF have not yet been announced.
MSI has announced the new MAG 255PXF gaming monitor with a 25-inch Full HD display (1920×1080). The monitor supports a refresh rate of 180 Hz, which can be overclocked to 300 Hz, which will ensure smooth gameplay. The response time of only 0.5 ms minimizes blurring and artifacts during fast movement.
The MAG 255PXF is equipped with a Rapid IPS panel with AdaptiveSync technology, which prevents screen tearing, and also supports HDR for improved brightness and contrast of the image. The monitor has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and a headphone output. The stand is adjustable in height, tilt and swivel, and the frameless design is ideal for multi-monitor systems.
