The Motorola Edge (2024) smartphone received a 144 Hz pOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and a 50 MP Sony LYT-700C camera10.06.24
Motorola introduced the new Edge (2024) smartphone, which is the successor of the Edge (2023) model.
The device has retained the signature appearance of the series and is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ POLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, complemented by 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and a 256 GB internal storage (UFS 2.2).
Motorola Edge (2024) is equipped with a dual main camera with a Sony LYT-700C main sensor at 50 MP and a wide-angle lens at 13 MP. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP, which ensures high-quality selfies.
The battery capacity of the smartphone is 5000 mAh, it supports fast wired charging with a power of 68 W and wireless charging with 15 W. The device is also IP68 water and dust resistant, supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and NFC.
In addition, the smartphone has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a special programmable button for various actions.
The Motorola Edge (2024) comes with Android 14 pre-installed. It will go on sale in the US on June 20 for $549.
