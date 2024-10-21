The Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas smart watch has become the most durable among the brand’s models21.10.24
The Mobvoi company presented a new model of the TicWatch Atlas smart watch, which became the most durable in the history of the brand. The watch is equipped with a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory, as well as a 628 mAh battery. The device has 5 ATM water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification, which emphasizes its resistance to extreme conditions. The body is made of 7000 series aluminum and fiberglass nylon.
The main feature of TicWatch Atlas is a dual screen of 1.43 inches, combining AMOLED matrix and IPS, with support for the Always On function and sapphire glass coating. In Essential Mode, when only basic functions are active, the device works for up to 45 days, and in Smart Mode – up to 90 hours. Charging for 30 minutes provides up to two days of autonomous operation.
The smartwatch runs on Wear OS 4 and is designed for users with an active lifestyle. They are equipped with various sensors for monitoring health and physical activity, as well as built-in GPS for location tracking.
The TicWatch Atlas is now available for purchase in black and silver for $349.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
The Ugreen CM681 13-in-1 hub will cover all the needs of authors, editors, creators, funders and other content workers
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Asus ROG Thor III power supplies are produced with a rating of up to 1600 WAsus power supply unit
Asus Thor III power supplies are equipped with gallium nitride (GaN) transistors. They use the updated 12VHPWR (12V-2×6) connector for modern video cards.
The Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas smart watch has become the most durable among the brand’s modelssmart watches
The Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas is equipped with a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in memory, and a 628mAh battery