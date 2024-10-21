The Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas smart watch has become the most durable among the brand’s models

The Mobvoi company presented a new model of the TicWatch Atlas smart watch, which became the most durable in the history of the brand. The watch is equipped with a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory, as well as a 628 mAh battery. The device has 5 ATM water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification, which emphasizes its resistance to extreme conditions. The body is made of 7000 series aluminum and fiberglass nylon.

The main feature of TicWatch Atlas is a dual screen of 1.43 inches, combining AMOLED matrix and IPS, with support for the Always On function and sapphire glass coating. In Essential Mode, when only basic functions are active, the device works for up to 45 days, and in Smart Mode – up to 90 hours. Charging for 30 minutes provides up to two days of autonomous operation.

The smartwatch runs on Wear OS 4 and is designed for users with an active lifestyle. They are equipped with various sensors for monitoring health and physical activity, as well as built-in GPS for location tracking.

The TicWatch Atlas is now available for purchase in black and silver for $349.