The LingLong mini-computer keyboard is based on AMD Ryzen 7 8840U

The Chinese manufacturer LingLong has announced a portable computer in an unusual form factor. The device is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor and is contained inside a small folding keyboard with a width of 15 cm, which allows you to carry it even in your pocket.

The manufacturer calls this computer the best mobile device of the future. The overall dimensions of the LingLong mini-PC are 15 x 10 cm and weigh 800 grams. Inside, you can install 16 or 32 GB of RAM and an NVMe 2230 drive up to 1 TB. The device has three USB ports: USB 3.0 Type-A, USB 4 Type-C and USB 3.2 Type-C. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

The battery with a capacity of 16000 mAh provides up to 10 hours of battery life for office use, up to 6 hours for watching videos and 4 hours for heavy use and games. The keyboard has a built-in trackball, so it is not necessary to use a mouse. The device does not have its own screen, but can be connected to an external monitor or TV.

Instead of bulky displays, LingLong suggests using a mini PC together with AR or VR glasses. The device is priced at 2,999 yuan ($412) for the base version and 3,599 yuan ($495) for the top-end version.