The inexpensive Redmi 13 4G smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chip and a 108 MP camera

Xiaomi introduced a new budget smartphone called Redmi 13 4G to the global market, which is the successor of the Redmi 12 4G model.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.79-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. At the top of the screen there is a hole for the 13 MP front camera, and the main camera includes two sensors, the main one of which has a resolution of 108 MP.

Redmi 13 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor. The smartphone comes with the Android 14 operating system and the proprietary HyperOS interface.

It is equipped with a 5030 mAh battery. The device supports 33W fast charging and has IP53 protection against dust and splashes.

The price of the Redmi 13 4G is €199 for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, and €229 for the model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.