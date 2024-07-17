The Google Find My Device app has been downloaded 500 million times in the Play Store17.07.24
Find My Device, an app designed to locate lost or stolen gadgets, has reached the milestone of 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. This success underscores the importance of reliable device tracking tools in an environment of increasing reliance on mobile technology. Google released the app on December 11, 2013, and over the years its design has remained unchanged with a green and white color palette.
In early 2023, Google updated the app’s design with Material You and a dark theme that replaced the old interface with maps and a carousel of devices for a simpler device list with a refreshed interface at google.com/android/find.
Users used to be able to search for their devices through Google’s Find My Phone command, but that feature was removed a few years ago. Now you need to use the “Find My Device” app or site to search.
The app allows you to track the location and health (battery and network) of various devices, including Android phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, Fast Pair headphones, and trackers. Users can play sound on a lost device, lock it, add custom messages and wipe data. Towards the end of 2023, Google updated the app’s logo, replacing the green and white icon with a four-color one.
It’s important to note that Find My Device is not used to configure network or trackers. These features are handled by Google Play and Fast Pair services, which are displayed at the top of the screen.
