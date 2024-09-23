The Fractal Design Era 2 case received a top wood panel23.09.24
The Fractal Design company presented the updated Era 2 case designed for compact SFF format systems. The main difference of the model was the elegant upper panel made of walnut wood, which gives the body a stylish and unique appearance. The rest of the body is made of aluminum, which makes it strong and light.
The top panel is held in place by magnets, and a sliding latch system allows quick, tool-free removal of the top bracket, providing easy access to the graphics card and cooling systems.
Inside the Era 2, the interior wall can be repositioned to help optimize component placement and improve cable management. The body dimensions are 366 x 165 x 314 mm, and the weight is 4.64 kg. It supports ITX motherboards and graphics cards up to 326mm long, 137mm wide and 48-63mm thick depending on system configuration. Processor coolers can have a height of 55 to 70 mm, and it is also possible to install radiators of liquid cooling systems with maximum dimensions of up to 315×140 mm or 300×140 mm.
The case is equipped with two fans with a diameter of 120 mm and it is possible to install up to four fans of the same size or two 140 mm fans. On the front panel there are USB 3.2 Type-C connectors, two USB 3.0 ports and a combined audio jack. There are dust filters on the bottom of the case to protect the system.
The Fractal Era 2 will be available in three colors for an MSRP of $199.99.
