The DJI Neo drone with AI and 4K video recording can independently fly behind a blogger to shoot

DJI has introduced its smallest and most compact drone, the DJI Neo, weighing only 135 grams. The drone allows you to shoot cinematic video in 4K without the need for a remote control. Starting and landing the device is possible directly from the palm of your hand.

DJI Neo is equipped with AI technologies for tracking objects and the QuickShots function for automatic shooting. It records video in 4K format with ultra-stabilization. Here are the main features of the DJI Neo:

AI object tracking : The drone automatically follows the movement of the object, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities and video blogging.

: The drone automatically follows the movement of the object, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities and video blogging. 4K UHD video : The drone camera shoots stabilized video in 4K/30 frames per second format, providing excellent image quality.

: The drone camera shoots stabilized video in 4K/30 frames per second format, providing excellent image quality. Six Intelligent Shooting Modes : Includes popular modes such as Dronie, Helix and Boomerang, allowing you to create creative videos from different angles.

: Includes popular modes such as Dronie, Helix and Boomerang, allowing you to create creative videos from different angles. Convenience without a remote control : The drone is controlled through the DJI Fly application using Wi-Fi, which allows you to control it from a distance of up to 50 meters. You can also connect DJI Goggles and use voice control.

: The drone is controlled through the DJI Fly application using Wi-Fi, which allows you to control it from a distance of up to 50 meters. You can also connect DJI Goggles and use voice control. Flight time : Up to 18 minutes on one charge.

: Up to 18 minutes on one charge. Stabilization : Equipped with single-axis mechanical suspension and RockSteady and HorizonBalancing technologies for smooth videos even in windy conditions.

: Equipped with single-axis mechanical suspension and RockSteady and HorizonBalancing technologies for smooth videos even in windy conditions. Internal memory : It has 22 GB of internal memory, which allows you to store up to 40 minutes of 4K video. Connecting to a smartphone facilitates the transfer of materials without additional cables.

: It has 22 GB of internal memory, which allows you to store up to 40 minutes of 4K video. Connecting to a smartphone facilitates the transfer of materials without additional cables. Wireless Audio Recording : Once connected to the DJI Fly app, the drone can record audio with the DJI Mic 2 via Bluetooth or use the phone’s built-in microphone. The program automatically removes screw noise and combines the audio track with the video for clean sound.

: Once connected to the DJI Fly app, the drone can record audio with the DJI Mic 2 via Bluetooth or use the phone’s built-in microphone. The program automatically removes screw noise and combines the audio track with the video for clean sound. High-speed data transfer : Footage can be instantly transferred to the DJI Fly app via Wi-Fi, simplifying post-production and sharing.

: Footage can be instantly transferred to the DJI Fly app via Wi-Fi, simplifying post-production and sharing. Glamour with one touch : The DJI Fly app lets you add Glamor Effects to your videos to enhance the look of your footage.

: The DJI Fly app lets you add Glamor Effects to your videos to enhance the look of your footage. Editing: The DJI Fly app provides a variety of templates and sound effects for easy video editing.

DJI Neo is already available for order at a price of 199 euros, the Fly More Combo version costs 349 euros. The official debut of the drone took place at the IFA 2024 exhibition.