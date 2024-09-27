The Chinese SUV Dongfeng M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition with a range of up to 1032 km will be an electric analogue of the Land Rover Defender27.09.24
Dongfeng introduced the new electric SUV M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition, which stands out for its design and capabilities. The car is decorated in an exclusive Desert Storm Military Yellow color with a silver roof. Visually, the M-Hero 917 gets vertical grilles, wide military fenders, covered wheels and a multi-functional spare wheel bracket at the rear that can be equipped with a flagpole and an additional brake light.
The SUV is designed to tow trailers weighing up to 2.5 tons, making it suitable for transporting Chinese RVs, motorcycles or boats. Exterior equipment options include side tool boxes, roof platforms and optional high beam headlights. Key parts of the body, such as the bumpers, hood and roof, are made of carbon fiber.
Dongfeng M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition will be available in two versions: EV and EREV. The electric version is equipped with four motors with a total power of 800 kW and provides a range of up to 505 km on the CLTC cycle. The EREV variant uses an internal combustion engine, increasing the range to 1,032 km.
The start of sales is scheduled for September 24, 2024, and the price of the novelty will vary from $109,000 to $123,000.
