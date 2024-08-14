The Chinese NVIDIA RTX 4090D will receive 48 GB of video memory14.08.24
A new version of the NVIDIA RTX 4090D video card has appeared in China with an increased amount of memory up to 48 GB, designed to bypass US export restrictions. This video card was reported by an insider @bdsqlsz who gained access to a cloud computing platform where such devices are already installed. The main purpose of these video cards is the training of large language models and other generative AI models, which require not only significant computing power, but also an increased amount of memory.
While the insider didn’t provide photos or other physical evidence, he did confirm that the RTX 4090D’s memory bandwidth is 937GB/s, matching GDDR6X speeds. The increased amount of memory up to 48 GB is implemented using the AD102 GPU, which is commonly used in RTX ADA workstations, but with support for faster memory.
Modification of the video card is the answer to the need for an increased amount of memory for AI tasks. The RTX 4090D, which originally only supports 12 memory modules, has been upgraded with RTX 3090 Ti cards, which support up to 24 modules, doubling the amount of memory. Probably, such modified video cards are actively used on Chinese servers to increase the efficiency of calculations in the field of artificial intelligence.
