The BOOX Palma 2 e-book runs on Android 13 and has a fingerprint scanner28.10.24
BOOX introduced the new Palma 2 e-reader based on Android 13, offering improved characteristics and new functions compared to the previous model. The reader is equipped with a 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with a resolution of 824 x 1649 pixels, an octa-core processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. Among the innovations is support for BOOX Super Refresh technology, which accelerates the system response, improves the smoothness of scrolling and switching between tasks.
Additional features of the device include a fingerprint scanner located in the power button, a slot for a microSD memory card, a battery with a capacity of 3950 mAh, two microphones and speakers. The reader is also equipped with a 16-megapixel camera that allows you to scan documents. Thanks to Android 13, users can install apps from the Google Play Store, making the Palma 2 a versatile device for various tasks.
BOOX Palma 2 supports up to 20 document formats, including PDF, TXT, DOC and EPUB thanks to the built-in NeoReader app. The reader can also be used as a portable audio player for listening to music and podcasts, making it a versatile gadget for users who value both reading and multimedia. The cost of the device is $279, and it is available in black and white.
