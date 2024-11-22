The Asus TUF Gaming A2 SSD pocket costs UAH 3,99922.11.24
The Ukrainian representative office of Asus has announced an updated external SSD pocket – TUF Gaming A2. The device is an improved version of the TUF Gaming A1 model and is characterized by increased data transfer speed thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface, which provides a bandwidth of up to 20 Gbit/s.
TUF Gaming A2 supports M.2 2240, 2260 and 2280 solid-state drives with PCI Express and SATA interfaces. The maximum volume of compatible SSDs reaches 4 TB. The device case meets the requirements of the MIL-STD-810H standard, which guarantees resistance to shock and vibration, and is also protected from water and dust according to the IP68 standard.
In Ukrainian stores, the device is available at a promotional price of 2,299 hryvnias, which is significantly lower than the recommended price of 3,999 hryvnias.
Earlier, Asus released a new router TUF Gaming BE3600, aimed at gamers and users with high demands on the Internet. The router supports WiFi 7 and is equipped with Mesh technology.
This allows you to create mesh networks for improved coverage and connection stability. Thanks to 4K-QAM modulation, the BE3600 is able to provide speeds of up to 3600 Mbps, which is 20% faster than previous models.
The router is equipped with a Broadcom quad-core processor that efficiently manages a multitude of connected devices. It supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, with maximum speeds of 2822 Mbps on the 5 GHz frequency, which is ideal for online gaming and video streaming. It also provides AiProtection Pro security features and the ability to integrate with ASUS AiMesh technology.
There are 2.5Gbps Ethernet WAN ports, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a USB 3.1 port. The router is available in the European market for €246, while in the UK the initial price was around £284, but was later reduced to £227.
On November 21, 2024, Ajax Systems held its annual Ajax Special Event, unveiling a number of new security solutions. Among them were new cameras, motion sensors, and updates to the company's portfolio segmentation.
