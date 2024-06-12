The ASRock Z890 Taichi Aqua motherboard has no USB Type-A ports, only USB-C

ASRock presented at Computex 2024 the Z890 Taichi Aqua motherboard designed for Intel Arrow Lake-S processors in LGA1851. This board has several interesting features:

Power system: 33-phase power system ensures stable operation even under high loads. Cooling: The kit includes a water block that removes heat from the VRM and solid-state drive. Expansion slots: The board is equipped with two PCI Express 5.0 x16 slots for video cards and six M.2 connectors for NVMe SSDs (two with PCI-E 5.0 support and four with PCI-E 4.0). Connectors: There are no USB Type-A ports on the back, instead there are USB Type-C connectors of various standards, including Thunderbolt support. Network interfaces: Includes 5- and 10-gigabit network interfaces, as well as a Wi-Fi 7 wireless adapter. Audio system: Uses Realtek ALC4082 audio codec for quality sound.

The board will go on sale alongside Intel Arrow Lake-S processors and LGA1851/Z890 motherboards scheduled for October. More detailed specifications will be published closer to the release.