The 27-inch Philips 27B2U6903 monitor has a 4K matrix and a proximity sensor

Philips introduced a new business monitor 27B2U6903, which is characterized by high functionality and thoughtful design. The 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel provides a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) at a refresh rate of 60 Hz, a brightness of 350 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The monitor also offers wide viewing angles – 178º horizontally and vertically. The Philips 27B2U6903 monitor is now available for sale for €549.

Key features include:

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for charging up to 100 W and the possibility of daisy-chaining devices.

2.5 gigabit Ethernet port for fast data transfer.

USB hub with four USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports for convenient connection of peripheral devices.

PowerSensor 2 presence sensor, which helps save energy and improves data security by automatically activating or blocking connected devices based on user presence (works with Windows 11 OS).

Previously, Philips presented a new budget monitor 326M6FJSB. It is equipped with a 31.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2K (2560×1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The panel has a response time of 5 ms, a brightness of up to 250 nits, a contrast ratio of 1200:1 and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The screen supports 10-bit color depth (8-bit + FRC) with 108% NTSC and 126% sRGB color gamut coverage, as well as AMD FreeSync technology.

The monitor has HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 and VGA ports, as well as a non-adjustable stand. The Philips 326M6FJSB is already available in China for $138. There is no information about entering the global market yet.