The 25-inch gaming monitor MSI MAG 255PXF supports a frequency of 180-300 Hz

MSI announced a new MAG 255PXF gaming monitor with a 25-inch Full HD display (1920×1080). The monitor supports a refresh rate of 180 Hz, which can be overclocked to 300 Hz, which will ensure a smooth gameplay. A response time of just 0.5ms minimizes blurring and artifacts during fast motion.

The MAG 255PXF is equipped with a Rapid IPS panel with AdaptiveSync technology, which prevents screen tearing, and also supports HDR to improve image brightness and contrast. The monitor has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and a headphone output. The stand is adjustable for height, tilt and swivel, and the frameless design is ideal for multi-monitor systems.

The device offers various game modes, including console mode, and has a 5-way navigator for convenient setup. The price and release date have not yet been announced.

Micro-Star International (MSI) has officially presented a line of products created in cooperation with the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World. The series is dedicated to the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and includes:

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Gaming Slim STALKER 2 Edition video card

Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Wireless Mouse

Vigor GK41 keyboard

Force Pro Wireless Controller

The first product of the series was the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Gaming Slim STALKER 2 Edition video card. It has a unique design of the cooling system, but structurally it does not differ from the standard version of Gaming Slim. The video card works at a boost frequency of 2610 MHz and consumes up to 285 W of energy. A 12+4-pin connector is used to connect additional power.

This video card is already available for purchase in Ukrainian MSI partner stores, such as CompX, Brain, Telemart and Artline at a recommended price of UAH 45,899.