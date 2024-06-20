Thales will open production in Ukraine20.06.24
French arms company Thales at the Eurosatory exhibition signed several agreements with the Ukrainian defense industry.
According to the first agreement, Thales can create a joint venture with “Ukrainian Defense Industry” in Ukraine. It will be involved in the production of electronic warfare equipment, tactical communication equipment, air defense systems and radars.
The second agreement defines the topic of electronic warfare, under which Thales will provide extensive maintenance, testing and specialized training of the equipment in Ukraine.
And in a separate, third agreement signed with Ukrainian company FRDM, which specializes in various drones, Thales wants to jointly develop and manufacture a UAV that could carry and fire munitions.
Thales – company specializing in aviation, defense, security and ground transportation, based in the La Défense district of Paris. The group’s origins date back to 1998, when the military-focused subsidiaries Alcatel, Dassault Électronique and Thomson-CSF merged to form a new company. On February 24, 2022, with the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thales shares increased by almost 60%.
