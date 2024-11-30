Tesla kills more people than any other automaker

A new study by car search engine iSeeCars has found that Tesla vehicles are involved in more fatal crashes than any other brand. An analysis of data from the National Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that Tesla has the highest fatal crash rate of any car brand. It is followed by Kia, Buick, Dodge and Hyundai.

However, researchers note that the high fatal crash rates may be due to driver behavior rather than the characteristics of the cars themselves. Other studies have also highlighted Tesla’s safety record. According to a 2022 NHTSA report, Tesla was involved in about 70% of crashes involving driver assistance systems, indicating possible problems with its oft-criticized Autopilot feature.

However, according to the EpicVIN report, despite being involved in more accidents, Tesla drivers are less likely to suffer fatal injuries in those incidents. So, while Tesla cars are more likely to be involved in fatal accidents, their drivers are generally better protected in such events.