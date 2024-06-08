Telegram makes money. Stars are a new internal currency for paying for digital goods in the messenger08.06.24
The developers of the Telegram messenger have launched a new feature that allows you to sell digital goods and services through bots and mini-apps using a new internal currency called “Telegram Stars”. This month, the Telegram bot platform was updated to support payments for digital goods, allowing you to use Telegram Stars as a means of payment.
Stars can be purchased through Apple or Google in-app as well as PremiumBot. Earned stars in TG can be spent on digital goods offered by bots, such as items in Telegram games, online courses, e-books and other such goods. Soon, developers will be able to withdraw the stars earned by their bots into the Toncoin cryptocurrency using the Fragment platform.
