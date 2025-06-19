Street Fighter 6 game has been bought by more than 5 million players

Capcom’s Street Fighter 6, which is set to release in June 2023 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, has surpassed a new milestone, with the publisher reporting that the game has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide. This is down from 4.6 million units recently, indicating that the game is still popular almost two years after its release.

Street Fighter 6 brings several notable changes to the familiar formula. The Drive system adds more tactical depth to battles, while the World Tour single-player mode lets players explore the game world in a third-person RPG format, controlling their own avatar. The online component is presented in the form of a Battle Hub, a kind of virtual arcade hall, where both duels between classic characters and battles between player avatars take place.

Street Fighter 6 was recently released on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. The version for the new platform includes all previously released content and a new DLC fighter – Elena. Thanks to this release, the game has become available to an even larger number of players.

Capcom also continues to develop the project: the third year Character Pass was announced. Sagat will join the roster in the summer, S. Viper in the fall, and Alex (in early spring) and Ingrid (in late spring) in 2026. Support promises to be long-term, which confirms Capcom’s strategy to strengthen the position of Street Fighter 6 as one of the key representatives of the genre.

Although Mortal Kombat 1 received mixed reviews from fans, it was a commercial success. WB Games reported that the game had sold four million copies, achieving this milestone in less than a year since its release.

In comparison, Mortal Kombat X managed to reach 12 million copies sold by 2019, which took four years. The developers continue to support the project and are preparing a major expansion called “Khaos Reigns.”

This update will not only add a new storyline, but also introduce six new characters to the game, as well as return the popular Animality feature. Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is scheduled for release on September 24. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In November 203, NetherRealm announced that Mortal Kombat 11 had “almost” sold 3 million units. The game is available on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Recently, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the game had indeed reached that milestone. He also noted that Mortal Kombat is one of four franchises that Warner Bros. values ​​at $1 billion. The others include Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and DC.

As a kind of reboot, Mortal Kombat 11 is set in the New Era, where Fire God Liu Kang trains characters like Raiden, Kung Lao, and others to compete in a tournament. However, dark forces are at work, and conflict could soon flare up again.