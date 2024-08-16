Steam will organize a festival of Ukrainian games from August 19 to 2616.08.24
From August 19 to 26, 2024, the third Ukrainian Games Festival will be held on the Steam platform. The organizers, the GTP Media team, will present more than 430 Ukrainian game projects, including large-scale works by well-known studios such as GSC Game World and 4A Games, as well as original indie projects.
The festival will offer players the opportunity to purchase discounted games as part of a big sale, as well as try out dozens of new projects in the demo exhibition. In addition, new games from Ukrainian developers will be announced during the event.
In addition to game activities, the GTP Media team will organize a charity fundraiser for the purchase of 50 FPV drones for units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. Information about fundraising and contributions from Ukrainian companies will be available on the official Ukrainian Games website.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
We had the opportunity to compare the cameras of the two latest Samsung Galaxy Ultra smartphones. In this material, we will talk about the differences between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra modules and see how they take photos and videos
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
Steam will organize a festival of Ukrainian games from August 19 to 26games Steam
From August 19 to 26, 2024, the third Ukrainian Games Festival will be held on the Steam platform. The organizers, the GTP Media team, will present more than 430 Ukrainian gaming projects
Realme C63 5G smartphone with 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and IP54 protection costs $120Realme smartphone
The Realme C63 5G is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is complemented by 4, 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM