Steam will organize a festival of Ukrainian games from August 19 to 26

From August 19 to 26, 2024, the third Ukrainian Games Festival will be held on the Steam platform. The organizers, the GTP Media team, will present more than 430 Ukrainian game projects, including large-scale works by well-known studios such as GSC Game World and 4A Games, as well as original indie projects.

The festival will offer players the opportunity to purchase discounted games as part of a big sale, as well as try out dozens of new projects in the demo exhibition. In addition, new games from Ukrainian developers will be announced during the event.

In addition to game activities, the GTP Media team will organize a charity fundraiser for the purchase of 50 FPV drones for units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. Information about fundraising and contributions from Ukrainian companies will be available on the official Ukrainian Games website.