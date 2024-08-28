Steam has a new concurrent online record: more than 37.2 million users

Last weekend, the digital distribution service Steam set a new attendance record. According to official statistics, there were more than 37.2 million concurrent users on the platform. According to the SteamDB portal, about 12.5 million of them actively played games.

The previous record of 36.9 million people was set during the massive Steam Summer Sale. This time, a new high was reached thanks to the release of the role-playing game Black Myth: Wukong, which has already sold more than 10 million copies.

The game’s daily peak online on Steam exceeds two million players. Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 are also among the top three games among Steam users.

In report VG Insights notes a significant increase in the number of co-op games released and sold on Steam in recent years. In 2023, 799 co-op games were released on Steam, surpassing 2022 (701 games), 2021 (650 games), and 2020 (647 games).

Last year, 36% of all games sold on Steam were co-op. Forecasts for 2024 show that this trend will continue, with 46% of games sold on Steam expected to have a co-op element.

Helldivers 2 can be considered a particularly successful game, as it accounted for 28% of all sales of co-op games on Steam in 2024.

Additionally, the report indicates that the average sale of co-op games on Steam is around 40,000 copies, while the average sale of non-co-op games is much lower at around 5,000 copies.