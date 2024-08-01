Star Wars Outlaws system requirements are officially published

Ubisoft has published detailed system requirements for the PC version of Star Wars Outlaws, a new massive adventure in the world of “Star Wars”. The game, based on the Snowdrop engine, promises a rich game world with the ability to visit several planets, which is reflected in the high requirements for PC hardware.

It is important that all the described configurations assume the use of active upscaling mode in the “Quality” mode for optimal performance and visual quality. The game will only support DirectX 12, which also needs to be taken into account when preparing the system.

The game Star Wars Outlaws is released on August 30 on PC, as well as on modern consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S. The information is presented on the game page in the official store Ubisoft.

Minimum configuration (1080p/low/30FPS):

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit;

processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700K;

video card: GeForce GTX 1660 or Radeon RX 5600 XT or Intel Arc A750;

RAM: 16 GB;

free space on the drive: 65 GB (SSD recommended).

Recommended configuration (1080p/high/60FPS):

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit;

processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-10400;

video card: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or Radeon RX 6700 XT;

RAM: 16 GB;

free space on the drive: 65 GB (SSD recommended).

High level configuration (1440p/high/60FPS):

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit;

processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5800X or Intel Core i5-11600K;

video card: GeForce RTX 3080/4070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT;

RAM: 16 GB;

free space on the drive: 65 GB (SSD recommended).

Configuration for 4K (2160p/ultra/60FPS):