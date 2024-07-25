Star Wars Outlaws receives record advertising budgets. Ubisoft is confident of success25.07.24
Ubisoft is always known for its big and creative marketing campaigns for games, but with the promotion of Star Wars Outlaws, the company plans to surpass all its previous achievements. After the publication of the financial report, the head of Ubisoft, Yves Guillaume, shared some interesting details with investors. He stated that Ubisoft is confident in the success of the action Star Wars Outlaws and does not spare money for the promotional campaign.
Guillaume’s optimism is understandable, as this is the first game in the Star Wars universe with a full open world and the first new Star Wars project in more than a decade that was not developed by Electronic Arts. The Star Wars franchise remains one of the most popular and well-known in the world.
Despite the latest materials that raised doubts among gamers about the quality of the game, Ubisoft assures that everything is fine with the game and no one is going to postpone the release. Players will be able to evaluate Star Wars Outlaws as early as August 30 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.
