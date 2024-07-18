Star Wars Outlaws is the most anticipated game in 2024, but GTA VI is waiting for more18.07.24
Gamesindustry.biz has analyzed which games on the IGN Playlist platform are most often added to the wish list by users. The leader was Grand Theft Auto VI, which is not surprising given the popularity of the franchise from Rockstar Games, although the release of this game is only scheduled for 2025.
In second place was Star Wars Outlaws, which has already attracted considerable attention of players. The game is being developed by Ubisoft and is expected to be released at the end of August this year.
Third place was taken by Hades II, whose popularity grew due to early access to the game.
The fourth position is occupied by the exclusive for PS5 – Marvel’s Wolverine, and the fifth – Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
The remake of Silent Hill 2 is in sixth place, followed by Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Black Myth: Wukong and Metroid Prime 4, which rounds out the top ten most anticipated games.
