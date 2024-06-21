Stalker 5.0 – soon to be announced in Russia. The Stalker 5.0 marine drone is equipped with Starlink and 150 kg of explosives21.06.24
Ukrainian engineers presented a new maritime drone called Stalker 5.0 at the Black Sea Security Forum 2024 exhibition.
The Stalker 5.0 drone is equipped with Starlink satellite Internet, which provides stable communication and control over long distances. It can be used not only as a kamikaze drone, but also as a logistics platform or a means of controlling the coastal zone.
The cost of one such drone is 60,000 euros. Currently, there is no information about the start of mass production of the new product.
The main characteristics of the drone include:
- Length: 5 meters
- Width: 1.2 meters
- Engine: 60-horsepower mounted gasoline engine
- Maximum speed: up to 40 knots (about 75 km/h)
- Cruising speed: 30 knots (about 55 km/h)
- Range: up to 600 km
- Carrying capacity: up to 150 kg of explosives
