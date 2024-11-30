STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl patch fixes 650 bugs, NPC behavior, and facial animations

GSC Game World has released the first post-shootout patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, version 1.0.1. The update is available for PC and Xbox users and fixes over 650 bugs across all aspects of the game.

Major improvements include fixes to memory-related crashes, animations, and cutscenes, fixes to freezes, including issues with trading when using a gamepad, and fixes to bugs that interfere with story missions. Some missions have also been reworked, the cost of weapons with modifications has been adjusted, and NPC behavior during Ejections has been improved. Graphical bugs in Stalker 2 have been fixed, including facial animation errors and incorrect character placement, and the quality of visual effects has been improved. Mission messages are now displayed correctly during dialogues, and text descriptions and tooltips have been updated.

The developers continue to work on the technical state of the game and promise to release several major updates in the near future. They also invite players to share their comments and suggestions for further improvement of the project.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is rapidly gaining popularity, becoming one of the most popular games of the year. According to the analytical company Video Game Insights, more than 1.4 million people have already purchased the game since its release.

The largest number of buyers was from the United States – 22% of all sales. Ukraine is in second place with 16%, which is not surprising given the local theme of the game. Germany and China also show high interest, providing a combined 14% of the total number of purchases.

The maximum number of simultaneous players reached 121 thousand, and five days after the release, users spend an average of 7.5 hours a day in the game Stalker 2, exploring the Zone. On Steam, the project received 78% positive reviews, confirming its success among players.