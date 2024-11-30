STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl patch fixes 650 bugs, NPC behavior, and facial animations30.11.24
GSC Game World has released the first post-shootout patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, version 1.0.1. The update is available for PC and Xbox users and fixes over 650 bugs across all aspects of the game.
Major improvements include fixes to memory-related crashes, animations, and cutscenes, fixes to freezes, including issues with trading when using a gamepad, and fixes to bugs that interfere with story missions. Some missions have also been reworked, the cost of weapons with modifications has been adjusted, and NPC behavior during Ejections has been improved. Graphical bugs in Stalker 2 have been fixed, including facial animation errors and incorrect character placement, and the quality of visual effects has been improved. Mission messages are now displayed correctly during dialogues, and text descriptions and tooltips have been updated.
The developers continue to work on the technical state of the game and promise to release several major updates in the near future. They also invite players to share their comments and suggestions for further improvement of the project.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is rapidly gaining popularity, becoming one of the most popular games of the year. According to the analytical company Video Game Insights, more than 1.4 million people have already purchased the game since its release.
The largest number of buyers was from the United States – 22% of all sales. Ukraine is in second place with 16%, which is not surprising given the local theme of the game. Germany and China also show high interest, providing a combined 14% of the total number of purchases.
The maximum number of simultaneous players reached 121 thousand, and five days after the release, users spend an average of 7.5 hours a day in the game Stalker 2, exploring the Zone.On Steam, the project received 78% positive reviews, confirming its success among players.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl patch fixes 650 bugs, NPC behavior, and facial animations games update
GSC Game World has released the first post-launch patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, version 1.0.1. The update is available for PC and Xbox users and fixes over 650 bugs across all aspects of the game.
Money in esports is growing by 18% annually. By 2030, the amount will exceed $5 billion cybersport financials statistics
Esports continues to grow rapidly, and according to a recent report by Arizton, its market will grow every year. The global esports market is expected to reach over $5 billion within the next five years.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl patch fixes 650 bugs, NPC behavior, and facial animations
Money in esports is growing by 18% annually. By 2030, the amount will exceed $5 billion
Renault launches E-Tech T electric truck with 600 km range
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 collects data Ukrainian for army centers – another fake by russians
Physical SIM cards will be removed from iPhones in 2025
Cyberpunk 2077 game has been purchased 30 million times, 5 million in the last year
Oppo Reno 13 smartphones equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, IP69 and battery 5800 mAh
No way to make money on your own: US to pay Intel $7.9 billion grant