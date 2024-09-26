STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has become more expensive on Steam

GSC Game World has officially raised the prices of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. In Ukrainian Steam, the basic edition now costs 1,399 hryvnias instead of the former 895. The price of the Deluxe Edition has increased to 1,899 hryvnias, and the Ultimate Edition will now cost 2,549 hryvnias. This price change made the game comparable to other big AAA projects on the Ukrainian market.

Those who managed to pre-order at the old prices were able to save significantly. It is expected that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will go on sale on November 20, and in addition to PC, the game will be released on the Xbox Series and will be available on the Game Pass service.

Previously, the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World published a new trailer dedicated to the game world and various locations for players to explore. It showcases how the Zone’s regions are detailed, from the bleak swamps to the sinister streets of Pripyat, each with its own unique atmosphere and history.

At the recent Developer Deep Dive presentation, the developers showed a walkthrough of one of the story quests, revealing even more details about the gameplay. Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is presented as an open seamless world where every corner hides its secrets. The exploration of this territory promises to be a real test, because it will not be easy to reveal all the secrets of the Zone during the passage.

