STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has become more expensive on Steam26.09.24
GSC Game World has officially raised the prices of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. In Ukrainian Steam, the basic edition now costs 1,399 hryvnias instead of the former 895. The price of the Deluxe Edition has increased to 1,899 hryvnias, and the Ultimate Edition will now cost 2,549 hryvnias. This price change made the game comparable to other big AAA projects on the Ukrainian market.
Those who managed to pre-order at the old prices were able to save significantly. It is expected that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will go on sale on November 20, and in addition to PC, the game will be released on the Xbox Series and will be available on the Game Pass service.
Previously, the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World published a new trailer dedicated to the game world and various locations for players to explore. It showcases how the Zone’s regions are detailed, from the bleak swamps to the sinister streets of Pripyat, each with its own unique atmosphere and history.
At the recent Developer Deep Dive presentation, the developers showed a walkthrough of one of the story quests, revealing even more details about the gameplay. Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is presented as an open seamless world where every corner hides its secrets. The exploration of this territory promises to be a real test, because it will not be easy to reveal all the secrets of the Zone during the passage.
GSC Game World also announced the postponement of the release of STALKER 2, setting a new date for November 20 this year. Nevertheless, orders are already open: the standard edition can be purchased for 895 hryvnias, and the more advanced versions Deluxe and Ultimate Edition will cost 1,199 and 1,599 hryvnias, respectively.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
The new generation of Sony’s flagship in-channel headphones has been equipped with new drivers, leaving the same autonomy and numerous algorithm buns. Let’s see if everything is so rosy in the Sony WF-1000XM5 model
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has become more expensive on Steamgames Steam
In Ukrainian Steam, the basic edition of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl now costs 1,399 hryvnias instead of the former 895. The price of the Deluxe Edition has increased to 1,899 hryvnias, and the Ultimate Edition will now cost 2,549 hryvnias
Epson DS-800WN and DS-900WN EdgeLink document scanners automatically save files to online servicesEpson scanner
Epson DS-800WN and DS-900WN EdgeLink are designed for accelerated digitization of documents, providing a high scanning speed of up to 70 double-sided pages per minute.