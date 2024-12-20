SoundCloud announces affordable subscription for musicians20.12.24
SoundCloud has announced a new Artist plan that will be a more affordable alternative for those looking to promote their music.
The new Artist plan will cost $39 per year. It is aimed at emerging artists and has limited functionality:
- Upload limit of up to three hours of music, similar to the free plan.
- Ability to boost new tracks to attract over 100 listeners.
- Monetize and distribute tracks on other platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and TikTok, while retaining 100% of royalties.
- Mastering II — one credit per track per month.
SoundCloud Artist Pro
For artists who need more features, SoundCloud offers an Artist Pro plan (formerly known as Next Pro) for $99 per year. It provides:
- Unlimited track uploads.
- Three mastering credits per month.
- Advanced audience management tools.
This move by SoundCloud is making access to professional tools more affordable, which could attract more young, aspiring musicians. The new plan lets you try out basic promotion and monetization features, while the higher plan is aimed at artists with already growing audiences.
