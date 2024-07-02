Sony ULT WEAR headphones with ANC and autonomy up to 50 hours cost UAH 7,999 in Ukraine02.07.24
Sony has introduced new wireless headphones ULT WEAR. These headphones are equipped with 40 mm drivers and the V1 processor, which is also used in the flagship 1000X series. They support an active noise reduction system and two music playback modes: ULT1 for deep low-frequency bass and ULT2 for powerful bass. Switching between modes is carried out using a special button on the body.
Sony ULT WEAR also features 360 Reality Audio surround sound and Adaptive Sound Control technology. The operating time from one charge reaches 50 hours without active noise cancellation and up to 30 hours with the noise canceling function enabled. The weight of the model is 255 g. The headphones are already available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 7,999 and are offered in three colors: black, green and white.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony ULT WEAR headphones with ANC and autonomy up to 50 hours cost UAH 7,999 in Ukraineearphones Sony
Sony ULT WEAR headphones also feature 360 Reality Audio surround sound and Adaptive Sound Control technology.
Yale locks can now be controlled from the Ajax program in 30 countriesAjax Security
Ajax Systems and Yale expand their partnership to 30 countries, including Ukraine, providing users with Yale locks with full service support and the ability to control devices through the Ajax application