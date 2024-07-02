Sony ULT WEAR headphones with ANC and autonomy up to 50 hours cost UAH 7,999 in Ukraine

Sony has introduced new wireless headphones ULT WEAR. These headphones are equipped with 40 mm drivers and the V1 processor, which is also used in the flagship 1000X series. They support an active noise reduction system and two music playback modes: ULT1 for deep low-frequency bass and ULT2 for powerful bass. Switching between modes is carried out using a special button on the body.

Sony ULT WEAR also features 360 Reality Audio surround sound and Adaptive Sound Control technology. The operating time from one charge reaches 50 hours without active noise cancellation and up to 30 hours with the noise canceling function enabled. The weight of the model is 255 g. The headphones are already available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 7,999 and are offered in three colors: black, green and white.